Hospital Corps Birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2020) – Hospitalman Emily Hall assists Lt. Cmdr. Samuel Frasier in performing a septoplasty surgery in Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s operating suites. Hall, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, says, “The Ear, Nose, and Throat team here really cares about everyone who comes through the door. I’m continuing to learn and strive to be the best ENT technician I can be.” The Navy Hospital Corps celebrates 122 years of service on June 17. Hospital Corpsmen take a pledge to faithfully perform all of their duties, to hold the care of the sick and injured to be a privilege and a sacred trust, and assist the medical officer with loyalty and honesty. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

