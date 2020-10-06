JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 10, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kayla Sylte takes Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Michael Davis’ blood pressure during a physical at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville. June is Men’s Health Month. Prevention is the best medicine. Early detection and timely treatment of disease and injuries ensures a medically ready force and a healthier population. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:01 Photo ID: 6243501 VIRIN: 200610-N-AW702-001 Resolution: 3680x2437 Size: 2.19 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Men's Health Month [Image 6 of 6], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.