JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 10, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kayla Sylte takes Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Michael Davis’ blood pressure during a physical at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville. June is Men’s Health Month. Prevention is the best medicine. Early detection and timely treatment of disease and injuries ensures a medically ready force and a healthier population. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 09:01
|Photo ID:
|6243501
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-AW702-001
|Resolution:
|3680x2437
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Men's Health Month [Image 6 of 6], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
