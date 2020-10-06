Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Men's Health Month [Image 1 of 6]

    Men's Health Month

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 10, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kayla Sylte takes Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Michael Davis’ blood pressure during a physical at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville. June is Men’s Health Month. Prevention is the best medicine. Early detection and timely treatment of disease and injuries ensures a medically ready force and a healthier population. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Men's Health Month [Image 6 of 6], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Mens Health Month
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville

