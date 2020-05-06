JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 5, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Phan helps to rehabilitate Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Leo Torres Teruel, a sailor assigned to USS Detroit (LCS 7), at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Physical Therapy. Phan, a native of Houston, Texas, says, “Being a Navy corpsman is one of the most rewarding things in my life. It has helped me give back and helped guide me to the medical field.” The Navy Hospital Corps celebrates 122 years of service on June 17. Hospital Corpsmen take a pledge to faithfully perform all of their duties, to hold the care of the sick and injured to be a privilege and a sacred trust, and assist the medical officer with loyalty and honesty. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:01 Photo ID: 6243502 VIRIN: 200605-N-AW702-001 Resolution: 4434x2971 Size: 1.72 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hospital Corps Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.