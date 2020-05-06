Hospital Corps Birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 5, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Phan helps to rehabilitate Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Leo Torres Teruel, a sailor assigned to USS Detroit (LCS 7), at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Physical Therapy. Phan, a native of Houston, Texas, says, “Being a Navy corpsman is one of the most rewarding things in my life. It has helped me give back and helped guide me to the medical field.” The Navy Hospital Corps celebrates 122 years of service on June 17. Hospital Corpsmen take a pledge to faithfully perform all of their duties, to hold the care of the sick and injured to be a privilege and a sacred trust, and assist the medical officer with loyalty and honesty. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 09:01
|Photo ID:
|6243502
|VIRIN:
|200605-N-AW702-001
|Resolution:
|4434x2971
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
