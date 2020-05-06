Hospital Corps Birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 5, 2020) – Hospitalman Diana Paiz tracks patient vital signs at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit. Paiz, a native of Watsonville, California, says, “Being a hospital corpsman in the Navy is an opportunity to learn, adapt, and help those that cannot help themselves. It’s an honor to work on a team to support the wellbeing of the population we serve.” On June 17, the Navy’s most decorated rating celebrates 122 years of service. The Hospital Corps is the only enlisted corps in the military and the hospital corpsman rating is the largest and most diverse in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

