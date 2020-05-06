Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hospital Corps Birthday [Image 4 of 6]

    Hospital Corps Birthday

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 5, 2020) – Hospitalman Diana Paiz tracks patient vital signs at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit. Paiz, a native of Watsonville, California, says, “Being a hospital corpsman in the Navy is an opportunity to learn, adapt, and help those that cannot help themselves. It’s an honor to work on a team to support the wellbeing of the population we serve.” On June 17, the Navy’s most decorated rating celebrates 122 years of service. The Hospital Corps is the only enlisted corps in the military and the hospital corpsman rating is the largest and most diverse in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:01
    Photo ID: 6243504
    VIRIN: 200605-N-AW702-003
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: WATSONVILLE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospital Corps Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Men's Health Month
    Hospital Corps Birthday
    Hospital Corps Birthday
    Hospital Corps Birthday
    Hospital Corps Birthday
    Hospital Corps Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hospital Corpsman
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Hospital Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT