Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hospital Corps Birthday [Image 5 of 6]

    Hospital Corps Birthday

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 5, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Geisler reviews radiological studies at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Radiology Clinic. Geisler, a native of Austin, Texas, has been accepted to independent duty corpsman school. “When working alongside IDCs, I see the best of the best going forth taking care and treating our brothers and sisters. To be able to follow in their footsteps is a privilege. Supporting the mission and caring for our brothers and sisters who defend this incredible country is more than an honor. Being a hospital corpsman isn't just a job. It's a way of life.” On June 17, the Navy Hospital Corps celebrates 122 years of service, tending to the sick and injured. Hospital Corpsman have earned 22 Medals of Honor and nearly half of them were given posthumously. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:01
    Photo ID: 6243505
    VIRIN: 200605-N-AW702-004
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospital Corps Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Men's Health Month
    Hospital Corps Birthday
    Hospital Corps Birthday
    Hospital Corps Birthday
    Hospital Corps Birthday
    Hospital Corps Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hospital Corpsman
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Hospital Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT