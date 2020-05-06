Hospital Corps Birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 5, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Geisler reviews radiological studies at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Radiology Clinic. Geisler, a native of Austin, Texas, has been accepted to independent duty corpsman school. “When working alongside IDCs, I see the best of the best going forth taking care and treating our brothers and sisters. To be able to follow in their footsteps is a privilege. Supporting the mission and caring for our brothers and sisters who defend this incredible country is more than an honor. Being a hospital corpsman isn't just a job. It's a way of life.” On June 17, the Navy Hospital Corps celebrates 122 years of service, tending to the sick and injured. Hospital Corpsman have earned 22 Medals of Honor and nearly half of them were given posthumously. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

