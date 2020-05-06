Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospital Corps Birthday [Image 3 of 6]

    Hospital Corps Birthday

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 5, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Telisia Isaac and Hospitalman Timothy Berard conduct intravenous training at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Multi-Service Unit. Isaac, a native of Miami, Florida, says, “Being a hospital corpsman is more than providing medical services. It’s about being compassionate and placing others’ needs before your own. I take great pride and honor in my rate, as it allows me to help others when they need it most.” Established June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps cares for sailors and Marines on the battlefield, at sea, under the sea, in the air, and in military treatment facilities worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:01
    Photo ID: 6243503
    VIRIN: 200605-N-AW702-002
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

