Hospital Corps Birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 5, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Telisia Isaac and Hospitalman Timothy Berard conduct intravenous training at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Multi-Service Unit. Isaac, a native of Miami, Florida, says, “Being a hospital corpsman is more than providing medical services. It’s about being compassionate and placing others’ needs before your own. I take great pride and honor in my rate, as it allows me to help others when they need it most.” Established June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps cares for sailors and Marines on the battlefield, at sea, under the sea, in the air, and in military treatment facilities worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

