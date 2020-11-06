200611-A-BS696-0010
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Col. Gregory Gibbons, Commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) assists members of the LEAD Fire Department in pushing the engine into the station during the LEAD Fire Department Housing Ceremony on June 11, 2020, commemorating the addition of a new fire engine to the fleet. The housing ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the fire service signifying that an engine is ready for duty.
(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 09:03
|Photo ID:
|6242411
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-BS696-0046
|Resolution:
|1541x1027
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Letterkenny Fire Department Housing Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fire Department commemorates addition to fleet
LEAVE A COMMENT