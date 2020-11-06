200611-A-BS696-0010

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Col. Gregory Gibbons, Commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) provides remarks during the LEAD Fire Department Housing Ceremony on June 11, 2020, commemorating the addition of a new fire engine to the fleet. The housing ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the fire service signifying that an engine is ready for duty. Gibbons highlighted the importance of tradition and the impact the LEAD Fire Department has on the depot.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 VIRIN: 200611-A-BS696-0010 This work, Letterkenny Fire Department Housing Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS