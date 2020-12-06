Fire Department commemorates addition to fleet

Photo By Dorie Heyer | 200611-A-BS696-0074 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. The Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) Fire...... read more read more Photo By Dorie Heyer | 200611-A-BS696-0074 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. The Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) Fire Department poses with the new engine during the LEAD Fire Department Housing Ceremony on June 11, 2020, commemorating the addition of a new fire engine to the fleet. The housing ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the fire service signifying that an engine is ready for duty. Pictured are (from left) Fire Chief Robert Denney, Assistant Chief Richard Juday, Assistant Chief Samuel Myers, Assistant Chief David McGlynn, Fire Inspector Joseph Eichelberger, Captain William Wishard, Fire Inspector Dustin Eassa, Fire Inspector Thomas Shoop, Firefighter Clayton Moorman, Firefighter Peter Furfari, Firefighter James Murray, Firefighter Keith Leonhard, Firefighter Andrew Cramer, Firefighter Christopher Shaffer, Firefighter Scott McGonigal, Firefighter Cory Connelly, Secretary Keri Fisher and Director Timothy Wolfe. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pennsylvania – Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) Fire and Emergency Services hosted a housing ceremony to commemorate the addition of a new fire engine to the fleet on June 11, 2020 at the Letterkenny Fire Department. The housing ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the fire community signifying an engine being ready for duty.

“The fire service is full of history and tradition that dates back thousands of years,” remarked Chief Robert Denney, LEAD Fire Department. “So as we move forward with technology, and into the future of the fire service, we honor some of those traditions today.” Traditional components from the housing ceremony included the wetting of the engine, which is representative of the first of many wet days in the engine’s history, said Denney. The tolling of the bell was performed as a nod to the history of communications within the fire service where, historically, a bell would be sounded over the telegraph, signaling that the engine was in service. The last tradition included was ceremoniously pushing the engine into the fire station. LEAD Commander, Col. Gregory Gibbons assisted LEAD Fire Department personnel to guide the engine into the station.

“Being steeped in that history, allows us to remain grounded, while continuing to move forward and improve ourselves on a daily basis,” commented Gibbons. “We’re always reminded of the contribution of the [LEAD] Fire Department, and I really appreciate what you do every day.” Gibbons highlighted the importance of the addition of this asset, and indicated that there would be another new engine and a new fire house added to the LEAD Fire Department in the near future.

The Letterkenny Fire Department provides fire and emergency services to LEAD and the surrounding community in Franklin County. The addition of this engine will increase the department’s capabilities and better support first responders and emergency personnel.

Letterkenny Army Depot is the organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government owned and operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.