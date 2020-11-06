Letterkenny Fire Department Housing Ceremony

200611-A-BS696-0074

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

The Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) Fire Department poses with the new engine during the LEAD Fire Department Housing Ceremony on June 11, 2020, commemorating the addition of a new fire engine to the fleet. The housing ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the fire service signifying that an engine is ready for duty. Pictured are (from left) Fire Chief Robert Denney, Assistant Chief Richard Juday, Assistant Chief Samuel Myers, Assistant Chief David McGlynn, Fire Inspector Joseph Eichelberger, Captain William Wishard, Fire Inspector Dustin Eassa, Fire Inspector Thomas Shoop, Firefighter Clayton Moorman, Firefighter Peter Furfari, Firefighter James Murray, Firefighter Keith Leonhard, Firefighter Andrew Cramer, Firefighter Christopher Shaffer, Firefighter Scott McGonigal, Firefighter Cory Connelly, Secretary Keri Fisher and Director Timothy Wolfe.



(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

