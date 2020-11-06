200611-A-BS696-0003

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Chief Robert Denney, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) Fire Department, provides opening remarks during the housing ceremony to commemorate the addition of a new engine to the fleet at LEAD on June 11, 2020. The housing ceremony is long-standing tradition within the fire community that signifies an engine being ready for service.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

Date Taken: 06.11.2020
Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
This work, Letterkenny Fire Department Housing Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Dorie Heyer