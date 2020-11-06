200611-A-BS696-0029
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Assistant Chief Samuel Myers, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) Fire Department wets the new engine during the LEAD Fire Department Housing Ceremony on June 11, 2020, commemorating the addition of a new fire engine to the fleet. The wetting of the engine is a long-standing tradition in the fire service, and signifies the first of many wet days in this engine's history.
(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 09:03
|Photo ID:
|6242410
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-BS696-0029
|Resolution:
|1116x744
|Size:
|684.24 KB
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Letterkenny Fire Department Housing Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fire Department commemorates addition to fleet
LEAVE A COMMENT