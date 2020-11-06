Letterkenny Fire Department Housing Ceremony

200611-A-BS696-0006

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Chief Robert Denney, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) Fire Department, provides opening remarks alongside Firefighter Christopher Shaffer, LEAD Fire Department, during the housing ceremony to commemorate the addition of a new engine to the fleet at LEAD on June 11, 2020. The housing ceremony is long-standing tradition within the fire community that signifies an engine being ready for service.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

Date Taken: 06.11.2020