    Letterkenny Fire Department Housing Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    Letterkenny Fire Department Housing Ceremony

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    200611-A-BS696-0006
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Chief Robert Denney, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) Fire Department, provides opening remarks alongside Firefighter Christopher Shaffer, LEAD Fire Department, during the housing ceremony to commemorate the addition of a new engine to the fleet at LEAD on June 11, 2020. The housing ceremony is long-standing tradition within the fire community that signifies an engine being ready for service.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 09:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Letterkenny Fire Department Housing Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Department commemorates addition to fleet

