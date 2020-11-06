200611-A-BS696-0006
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Chief Robert Denney, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) Fire Department, provides opening remarks alongside Firefighter Christopher Shaffer, LEAD Fire Department, during the housing ceremony to commemorate the addition of a new engine to the fleet at LEAD on June 11, 2020. The housing ceremony is long-standing tradition within the fire community that signifies an engine being ready for service.
(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)
|06.11.2020
|06.16.2020 09:03
|6242406
|200611-A-BS696-0006
|1739x1159
|1.35 MB
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, Letterkenny Fire Department Housing Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fire Department commemorates addition to fleet
