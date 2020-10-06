U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Garrett Mathews, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron power production journeyman, forefront, ties the arresting cable to the runway at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. Nylon ropes secure the cable and to the runway to keep the cable from interfering with normal operations, but during an emergency the nylon line breaks away easily when a jet uses the arresting system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 07:36
|Photo ID:
|6242357
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-HT863-0103
|Resolution:
|4844x3229
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52nd CES stops F-16 Fighting Falcon in its track [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT