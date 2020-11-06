Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd CES stops F-16 Fighting Falcon in its track [Image 7 of 8]

    52nd CES stops F-16 Fighting Falcon in its track

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force crash recovery team inspects the hook and cable of the arresting system during a recertification test on the runway at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2020. The arresting system uses the aircraft's tailhook to safely decelerate and stop the aircraft when a short distance landing is required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 07:36
    Photo ID: 6242358
    VIRIN: 200611-F-HT863-0094
    Resolution: 3934x2627
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd CES stops F-16 Fighting Falcon in its track [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

