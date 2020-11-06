52nd CES stops F-16 Fighting Falcon in its track

U.S. Air Force crash recovery team inspects the hook and cable of the arresting system during a recertification test on the runway at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2020. The arresting system uses the aircraft's tailhook to safely decelerate and stop the aircraft when a short distance landing is required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

