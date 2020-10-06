52nd CES stops F-16 Fighting Falcon in its track

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Schell, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron power production and aircraft arresting system supervisor, tightens a bolt to connect the cable and tape for the arresting system on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The arresting system slows and stops aircraft using a metal cable running across the runway that's attached to hydraulic braking systems on either side of the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

