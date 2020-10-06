52nd CES stops F-16 Fighting Falcon in its track

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Schell, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron power production and aircraft arresting system supervisor, drags arresting cable into position with the help of Senior Airman Garrett Mathews, 52nd CES power production journeyman, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The cable is part of an active aircraft arresting system, which is a hydraulic braking system used in an emergency, to rapidly decelerate a jet as it lands on the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

