52nd CES stops F-16 Fighting Falcon in its track

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Harris, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron power production journeyman, positions spacing donuts along an arresting cable on the runway at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The rubber spacing donuts elevate the arresting cable two inches off the runway, providing space for an aircraft's tailhook to catch the cable during an emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

