U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Harris, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron power production journeyman, sets the proper hydraulic pressure for the arresting system on the runway at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The purpose of an active aircraft arresting system is to assist in rapidly decelerating aircraft during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 07:36
|Photo ID:
|6242353
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-HT863-0090
|Resolution:
|2475x3713
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52nd CES stops F-16 Fighting Falcon in its track [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT