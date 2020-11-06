52nd CES stops F-16 Fighting Falcon in its track

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon conducts testing for the recertification of the arresting system on the runway at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2020. This annual test and certification ensures the system's hydraulics, cable and tape are operational and safe for use in case of emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

