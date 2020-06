HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill

Chief Master Sgt. Carol Orr, 154th Wing command chief, and Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson, speak to Airmen at a takeout-lunch station June 6, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Members of the 154th Force Support Squadron’s Services Flight and other volunteers assembled and passed out meals-to go as an alternative means to feed Airmen attending weekend drill. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen converged for their first drill weekend in three months. Previous training events were rescheduled as a measure to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

