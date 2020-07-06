HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill

Tech. Sgt. Troy Gunter, Staff Sgt. Reid Suzuki and Tech. Sgt. Hoang Pham, 154th Comptroller Flight’s budget analysts, celebrate their achievement of a national award June 6, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Airmen received the 2019 National Guard Bureau Award for Financial Management, Financial Analysis Office award. Budget analysts account for military expenses such as paychecks, jet fuel, aircraft parts and many other items that keeps the wing functioning on a daily basis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

