Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill [Image 9 of 11]

    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Troy Gunter, Staff Sgt. Reid Suzuki and Tech. Sgt. Hoang Pham, 154th Comptroller Flight’s budget analysts, celebrate their achievement of a national award June 6, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Airmen received the 2019 National Guard Bureau Award for Financial Management, Financial Analysis Office award. Budget analysts account for military expenses such as paychecks, jet fuel, aircraft parts and many other items that keeps the wing functioning on a daily basis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 20:41
    Photo ID: 6242126
    VIRIN: 200607-Z-GR156-0009
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill [Image 11 of 11], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill
    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill
    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill
    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill
    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill
    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill
    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill
    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill
    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill
    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill
    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HIANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT