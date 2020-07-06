HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill

Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson, 154th Wing commander, speaks to members of the 204th Airlift Squadron June 7, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen converged for their first drill weekend in three months. Previous training events were rescheduled as a measure to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guardphoto by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)

Date Taken: 06.07.2020 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US