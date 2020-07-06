Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson, 154th Wing commander, speaks to members of the 204th Airlift Squadron June 7, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen converged for their first drill weekend in three months. Previous training events were rescheduled as a measure to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guardphoto by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 20:40
|Photo ID:
|6242127
|VIRIN:
|200607-Z-PW099-0485
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT