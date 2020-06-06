HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill

154th Operations Group Airmen review readiness paperwork June 6, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen converged for their first drill weekend in three months. Previous training events were rescheduled as a measure to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 06.06.2020
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US