    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill [Image 3 of 11]

    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson, 154th Wing commander, speaks to members of the 154th Comptroller Flight June 6, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Wing leadership visited the flight to congratulate the budget analyst team for earning the 2019 National Guard Bureau Award for Financial Management, Financial Analysis Office award. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill [Image 11 of 11], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

