HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill

Staff Sgt. Robert Kincaid 154th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman explains the functions of night vision goggles June 7, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen converged for their first drill weekend in three months. Previous training events were rescheduled as a measure to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guardphoto by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)
|06.07.2020
|06.15.2020 20:40
|6242128
|200607-Z-PW099-0487
|4256x2832
|407.1 KB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|1
|0
|0
