    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill [Image 11 of 11]

    HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Robert Kincaid 154th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman explains the functions of night vision goggles June 7, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen converged for their first drill weekend in three months. Previous training events were rescheduled as a measure to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guardphoto by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 20:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

