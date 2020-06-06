Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson, 154th Wing commander, speaks to members of the 154th Comptroller Flight June 6, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Wing leadership visited the flight to congratulate the budget analyst team for earning the 2019 National Guard Bureau Award for Financial Management, Financial Analysis Office award. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 20:42 Photo ID: 6242119 VIRIN: 200606-Z-GR156-0002 Resolution: 4121x2318 Size: 2.51 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIANG Airmen reunite for June drill [Image 11 of 11], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.