Conley promotes to brigadier general

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, swears in U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mike Conley, outgoing 1st Special Operations Wing commander, as a general officer during a promotion ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Slife presided over Conley’s promotion ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

