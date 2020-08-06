Conley promotes to brigadier general

The family of U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Conley, outgoing 1st Special Operations Wing commander, pin on his new rank of brigadier general during a promotion ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. It is customary for the family of the promotee to pin on the new rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

