    Conley promotes to brigadier general [Image 7 of 8]

    Conley promotes to brigadier general

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mike Conley, outgoing commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing, observes his brigadier general flag unfurling during a promotion ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. As a brigadier general, Conley will become the vice commander of Space Operations Command, part of the U.S. Space Force. Space Operations Command is responsible for the organization, training, equipping, command and control, and employment of space forces to support operational plans and missions for U.S. combatant commanders and air component commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 17:36
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Hometown: GENEVA, NY, US
    promotion
    brigadier general
    AFSOC
    Space Force
    Mike Conley

