U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mike Conley, outgoing commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing, observes his brigadier general flag unfurling during a promotion ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. As a brigadier general, Conley will become the vice commander of Space Operations Command, part of the U.S. Space Force. Space Operations Command is responsible for the organization, training, equipping, command and control, and employment of space forces to support operational plans and missions for U.S. combatant commanders and air component commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 17:36 Photo ID: 6236211 VIRIN: 200608-F-DD647-2054 Resolution: 7128x4891 Size: 18.69 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Hometown: GENEVA, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Conley promotes to brigadier general [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.