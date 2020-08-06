U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Conley, outgoing 1st Special Operations Wing commander, kisses his youngest son during a promotion ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Conley’s family observed his promotion ceremony and pinned on his rank of brigadier general. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 17:32
|Photo ID:
|6236208
|VIRIN:
|200608-F-DD647-2036
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|19.85 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Hometown:
|GENEVA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Conley promotes to brigadier general [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
