Conley promotes to brigadier general

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, left, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, stands with U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Conley, right, outgoing 1st Special Operations Wing commander during a promotion ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Slife presided over the promotion ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 17:23
|Photo ID:
|6236206
|VIRIN:
|200608-F-DD647-2022
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|18.55 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Hometown:
|GENEVA, NY, US
|Hometown:
|HOT SPRINGS, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
