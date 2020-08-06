Conley promotes to brigadier general

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, congratulates U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mike Conley, outgoing commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing, during a promotion ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. As a colonel, Conley commanded the 1st Special Operations Wing for two years. The wing's core missions include close air support, precision aerospace firepower, specialized aerospace mobility, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, and agile combat support. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

