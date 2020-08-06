Conley promotes to brigadier general

Family members of U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Conley, outgoing 1st Special Operations Wing commander, observe his promotion ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Conley promoted to the rank of brigadier general and will become the vice commander of Space Operations Command, part of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

