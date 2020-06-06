Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    D-Day commemoration flight [Image 6 of 7]

    D-Day commemoration flight

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, breaks off after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, before a formation flight supporting the 76th anniversary commemoration of D-Day off the French coast, June 6, 2020. D-Day remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision builds proven partnerships that endure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 04:33
    Photo ID: 6233989
    VIRIN: 200606-F-TF218-1044
    Resolution: 6979x4647
    Size: 11.51 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day commemoration flight [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day commemoration flight
    D-Day commemoration flight
    D-Day commemoration flight
    D-Day commemoration flight
    D-Day commemoration flight
    D-Day commemoration flight
    D-Day commemoration flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    formation
    refueling
    USAFE
    U.S.
    DoD
    airplane
    France
    fighter
    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    Europe
    England
    Normandy
    tanker
    Eagle
    F-15 Eagle
    RAF Mildenhall
    aircraft
    EUCOM
    Military
    Air Force
    USAF
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    boom
    D-Day
    100th ARW
    48th FW
    F-15C
    Liberty Wing
    493rd FS
    F-15D
    Bloody Hundredth
    D-Day76
    493rd Fighter Squadron GB
    76th D-Day
    Mulberry harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT