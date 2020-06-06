U.S. Air Force F-15C and F-15D Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, fly behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, before a formation flight supporting the 76th anniversary commemoration of D-Day off the French coast, June 6, 2020. As we commemorate D-Day 76, U.S. forces in Europe remain committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|06.06.2020
|06.08.2020 04:33
|6233986
|200606-F-TF218-1070
|7455x4621
|8.58 MB
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|4
|4
|0
This work, D-Day commemoration flight [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
