A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, flies over Mulberry harbor during a flight supporting the 76th anniversary commemoration of D-Day off the French coast, June 6, 2020. D-Day reflects the strength of enduring relationships and proven partnerships. This historic relationship has allowed U.S. forces to remain ready and have the strategic access in Europe to accomplish high-priority missions with our European allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6233990
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-TF218-1079
|Resolution:
|6557x4307
|Size:
|16.63 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, D-Day commemoration flight [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
