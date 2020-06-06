D-Day commemoration flight

A U.S. Air Force F-15C and F-15D Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, fly behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, before a formation flight supporting the 76th anniversary commemoration of D-Day off the French coast, June 6, 2020. The men and women of the U.S. military remain forever indebted to WWII veterans who demonstrated the selfless service and sacrifice that characterizes the Greatest Generation in defense of global peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

