D-Day commemoration flight

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, before a formation flight supporting the 76th anniversary commemoration off the French coast, June 6, 2020. An epic multinational operation, D-Day forged partnerships and reinforced trans-Atlantic bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

