D-Day commemoration flight

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, breaks off after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, before a formation flight supporting the 76th anniversary commemoration of D-Day off the French coast, June 6, 2020. As seen during World War II, no nation can confront combat operations alone – and U.S. European Command with its subordinate components remain engaged, postured and ready to respond to threats as they arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6233985
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-TF218-1030
|Resolution:
|6352x4219
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
