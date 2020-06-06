D-Day commemoration flight

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, breaks off after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, before a formation flight supporting the 76th anniversary commemoration of D-Day off the French coast, June 6, 2020. As seen during World War II, no nation can confront combat operations alone – and U.S. European Command with its subordinate components remain engaged, postured and ready to respond to threats as they arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

