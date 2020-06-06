Col. Robert Shelton, 100th Operations Group commander, and Capt. Zachary Overbey, 100th OG executive officer, prep a KC-135 Stratotanker to fly prior to a flight supporting the 76th anniversary commemoration of D-Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 6, 2020. D-Day reflects the strength of enduring relationships and proven partnerships. This historic relationship has allowed U.S. forces to remain ready and have the strategic access in Europe to accomplish high-priority missions with our European allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 04:33 Photo ID: 6233984 VIRIN: 200606-F-TF218-1002 Resolution: 6618x4412 Size: 17.57 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D-Day commemoration flight [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.