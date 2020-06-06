D-Day commemoration flight

Col. Robert Shelton, 100th Operations Group commander, and Capt. Zachary Overbey, 100th OG executive officer, prep a KC-135 Stratotanker to fly prior to a flight supporting the 76th anniversary commemoration of D-Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 6, 2020. D-Day reflects the strength of enduring relationships and proven partnerships. This historic relationship has allowed U.S. forces to remain ready and have the strategic access in Europe to accomplish high-priority missions with our European allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|06.06.2020
|06.08.2020 04:33
|6233984
|200606-F-TF218-1002
|6618x4412
|17.57 MB
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|4
|2
|0
