    D-Day commemoration flight [Image 1 of 7]

    D-Day commemoration flight

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Shelton, 100th Operations Group commander, and Capt. Zachary Overbey, 100th OG executive officer, prep a KC-135 Stratotanker to fly prior to a flight supporting the 76th anniversary commemoration of D-Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 6, 2020. D-Day reflects the strength of enduring relationships and proven partnerships. This historic relationship has allowed U.S. forces to remain ready and have the strategic access in Europe to accomplish high-priority missions with our European allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 04:33
    Photo ID: 6233984
    VIRIN: 200606-F-TF218-1002
    Resolution: 6618x4412
    Size: 17.57 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day commemoration flight [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

