U.S. Airmen with the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) and 165th SFS assist law enforcement agencies during ongoing civil unrest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 5, 2020. Georgia National Guardsmen are assisting law enforcement agencies to protect property, prevent destruction of infrastructure, and ensure the safety of Georgia citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 21:55 Photo ID: 6233871 VIRIN: 200605-Z-XI378-1010 Resolution: 4646x3097 Size: 9.12 MB Location: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard assists law enforcement agencies during protests in Atlanta [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.