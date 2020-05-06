U.S. Army Col. Alex McLemore, right center, commander of the 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia National Guard, along with two Soldiers, speaks with a citizen attending a peaceful protest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 5, 2020. Georgia National Guardsmen are assisting law enforcement agencies to protect property, prevent destruction of infrastructure, and ensure the safety of Georgia citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 21:56 Photo ID: 6233862 VIRIN: 200605-Z-XI378-1001 Resolution: 4827x3218 Size: 9.13 MB Location: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard assists law enforcement agencies during protests in Atlanta [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.