Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 21:56 Photo ID: 6233865 VIRIN: 200605-Z-XI378-1004 Resolution: 5428x3619 Size: 8.72 MB Location: ATLANTA, GA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard assists law enforcement agencies during protests in Atlanta [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.