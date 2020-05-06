Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard assists law enforcement agencies during protests in Atlanta [Image 5 of 11]

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard assists law enforcement agencies during protests in Atlanta

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard share a lighthearted moment with citizens attending a peaceful protest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 5, 2020. Georgia National Guardsmen are assisting law enforcement agencies to protect property, prevent destruction of infrastructure, and ensure the safety of Georgia citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 21:56
    Photo ID: 6233866
    VIRIN: 200605-Z-XI378-1005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.94 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard assists law enforcement agencies during protests in Atlanta [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    116th Air Control Wing
    George Floyd

