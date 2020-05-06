U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard assists law enforcement agencies during protests in Atlanta

U.S. Air Force Col. Ato Crumbly , director of operations, Georgia Air National Guard, shares a lighthearted moment with a fellow member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. attending



a peaceful protest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 5, 2020. Georgia National Guardsmen are assisting law enforcement agencies to protect property, prevent destruction of infrastructure, and ensure the safety of Georgia citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

