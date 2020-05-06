Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 21:56 Photo ID: 6233864 VIRIN: 200605-Z-XI378-1002 Resolution: 4699x3133 Size: 10.36 MB Location: ATLANTA, GA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard assists law enforcement agencies during protests in Atlanta [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.