U.S. Air Force Col. Ato Crumbly , director of operations, Georgia Air National Guard, shares a lighthearted moment with fellow members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. attending
a peaceful protest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 5, 2020. While speaking with the fraternity members, Crumbly thanked them for the example they were setting for their fellow citizens. Georgia National Guardsmen are assisting law enforcement agencies to protect property, prevent destruction of infrastructure, and ensure the safety of Georgia citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6233868
|VIRIN:
|200605-Z-XI378-1007
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.7 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard assists law enforcement agencies during protests in Atlanta [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
