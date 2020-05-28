U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo support Naval Beach Unit 7

200528-N-ZW591-1041 SASEBO, Japan (May 28, 2020) Utilitiesman Constructionman Daniel Silvester, from Sydney, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo, uses the concrete vibrator to help the concrete settle into place. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for Naval Beach Unit 7 to prevent the deterioration of their equipment and increase their lethality within the region. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Douglas Dooley)

