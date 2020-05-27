Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo support Naval Beach Unit 7 [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo support Naval Beach Unit 7

    SASEBO, AICHI, JAPAN

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Ensign Caleb Lennnon 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200527-N-MA259-1011 SASEBO, Japan (May 27, 2020) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Brandon Rivera (left), from Victorville, California, and Builder 3rd Class Lawrence Spears, from Houston, set batter boards for the upcoming installment of anchor bolts at the construction site. U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for Naval Beach Unit 7 to prevent the deterioration of their equipment and increase their lethality within the region. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Caleb Lennon)

